Bold flight attendant stuns netizens after sharing how her dating life changed just after one year on the job - Huyu anapenda mechi (PHOTO)







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - A young flight attendant has gone viral after sharing playful “before and after” stats about her dating life.

Before joining the skies, she claimed she had been involved with just on person.

But after one year on the job, she posted a cheeky update using emojis: 🧔‍♂️ (12 adult men), 👴 (4 older men), 🧑🏿 (2 Black men), and 👱‍♀️ (9 women).

The post, equal parts humorous and provocative, has drawn mixed reactions - some amused by her openness, others questioning the overshare.

Whether it’s playful banter for clout or a candid confession, the post has set social media abuzz and left netizens talking.

