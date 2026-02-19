Airbnb owner laments as guests leave the short-stay apartment in complete mess - PHOTOs leave netizens speechless







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - The management of a short-stay apartment has expressed frustration after guests left the property in a shocking state following a two-day stay.

According to reports, the apartment was rented for two days by a group of men.

However, upon checkout, management inspected the unit and found it completely messed up, with furniture displaced and significant damage reported.

A television set was also broken.

When contacted, the individual who booked the apartment reportedly defended their actions, claiming the service was poor.

He alleged that there was no electricity throughout the night and that some of the air conditioning units were not functioning properly.

Should the apartment management pursue legal action, or was the service truly that bad?

Photos shared online have left many speechless.

The Kenyan DAILY POST