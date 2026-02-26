A 53-year-old KIKUYU woman arrested trafficking bhang from Busia to Nairobi in a long-distance bus (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - As part of sustained and strategic efforts to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) have arrested a suspect following a targeted, intelligence-led operation.

Acting on credible information, officers intercepted a passenger bus, registration number KDV 716C, belonging to Crane Coach, which was en route to Nairobi from Busia.

The vehicle was stopped at Limuru along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, where a targeted search was conducted.

During the operation, detectives recovered one wrapped bundle of greenish plant material concealed in a polythene bag, and two smaller packages containing similar plant material, all suspected to be cannabis (bhang).

The suspect, Ruth Wambui Muthiri (53), was taken into custody and escorted to Muthaiga Police Station for processing.

The matter has since been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Unit at DCI Headquarters for further investigations and appropriate legal action.

Via DCI