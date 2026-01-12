Woman reveals a LADY who wrecked her marriage was later killed by her ex-husband, Shares insulting messages she used to receive from her







Monday, January 12, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to share a painful personal account, alleging that a lady who previously wrecked her marriage was later killed by her ex-husband during a domestic dispute.

In a Facebook post, the woman claimed that the deceased had been involved in an affair with her husband while they were still married, an incident that ultimately led to the collapse of her marriage.

She further alleged that the same man later turned violent, resulting in the woman’s death.

To support her claims, she shared screenshots of insulting and taunting messages she says she received from the lady during the period of the alleged affair.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST