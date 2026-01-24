Why political activist NURU OKANGA has urged Mama IDA ODINGA to reject RUTO’s Ambassadorial appointment - “Don’t take that job”

Saturday, January 24,
2026 - President William Ruto’s nomination of Raila Odinga’s widow, Canon
Dr Ida Betty Odinga, for a top diplomatic posting has stirred fresh political
debate, with activist Nuru Okanga publicly urging her to decline the offer.
Dr Odinga has been nominated to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador
and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme
(UNEP), headquartered in Nairobi.
The appointment, announced on January 23rd, 2026
through Presidential Action No. III of 2026, positions Dr Odinga at the centre
of Kenya’s global environmental diplomacy. Chief of Staff Felix Koskei formally
transmitted the nomination to the National Assembly for vetting.
However, Okanga has strongly opposed the move, warning that
the offer may carry political undertones.
In a blunt Facebook post, he cautioned Dr Odinga against
accepting the role, writing: “Mama yangu, Idah Odinga, don’t take that job,
it’s a trap. Kaa mbali na Ruto, we still need you to save ODM.”
His remarks reflect the heightened sensitivities surrounding
the Odinga family following Raila Odinga’s death in October 2025.
ODM is currently navigating a delicate transition, and
Okanga believes Dr Odinga’s presence is crucial to stabilising the party during
this period.
Dr Odinga, a respected educationist and long‑time advocate
for democracy and women’s empowerment, has held influential roles in civil
society and business.
She founded the League of Kenya Women Voters and previously
taught at Highway Secondary School and Kenya High School.
In 2018, she received the Elder of the Order of the Golden
Heart (E.G.H.), Kenya’s highest civilian honour.
If approved, her appointment will blend decades of public
service with high‑level international diplomacy.
However, for critics like Okanga, the priority remains
safeguarding ODM’s future as Parliament prepares to vet the nomination.
