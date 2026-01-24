Why political activist NURU OKANGA has urged Mama IDA ODINGA to reject RUTO’s Ambassadorial appointment - “Don’t take that job”







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - President William Ruto’s nomination of Raila Odinga’s widow, Canon Dr Ida Betty Odinga, for a top diplomatic posting has stirred fresh political debate, with activist Nuru Okanga publicly urging her to decline the offer.

Dr Odinga has been nominated to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), headquartered in Nairobi.

The appointment, announced on January 23rd, 2026 through Presidential Action No. III of 2026, positions Dr Odinga at the centre of Kenya’s global environmental diplomacy. Chief of Staff Felix Koskei formally transmitted the nomination to the National Assembly for vetting.

However, Okanga has strongly opposed the move, warning that the offer may carry political undertones.

In a blunt Facebook post, he cautioned Dr Odinga against accepting the role, writing: “Mama yangu, Idah Odinga, don’t take that job, it’s a trap. Kaa mbali na Ruto, we still need you to save ODM.”

His remarks reflect the heightened sensitivities surrounding the Odinga family following Raila Odinga’s death in October 2025.

ODM is currently navigating a delicate transition, and Okanga believes Dr Odinga’s presence is crucial to stabilising the party during this period.

Dr Odinga, a respected educationist and long‑time advocate for democracy and women’s empowerment, has held influential roles in civil society and business.

She founded the League of Kenya Women Voters and previously taught at Highway Secondary School and Kenya High School.

In 2018, she received the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.), Kenya’s highest civilian honour.

If approved, her appointment will blend decades of public service with high‑level international diplomacy.

However, for critics like Okanga, the priority remains safeguarding ODM’s future as Parliament prepares to vet the nomination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST