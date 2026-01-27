JSC Vice Chair ISAAC RUTO faces backlash after attending a UDA meeting at State House Nairobi (PHOTO)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Vice Chairperson, Isaac Ruto, has come under intense public scrutiny after being spotted at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Governing Council meeting held at State House, Nairobi.

His appearance has reignited debate over the independence of the Judiciary and whether it is appropriate for a senior judicial official to openly associate with a political party.

On social media, critics argued that his attendance crossed an ethical line, with some calling for his resignation and others demanding constitutional reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The meeting, convened by President William Ruto on Monday, January 26th, brought together key party leaders, Governors, MPs, MCAs, Deputy Party Leader and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, as well as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

For many observers, Isaac Ruto’s presence at the gathering has raised serious questions about judicial impartiality, with calls intensifying for stronger safeguards to protect the independence of Kenya’s Judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST