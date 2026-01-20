Valley Road Motors CEO, FRANCIS NGANGA, painfully tells the court how his wife died a painful death after a botched cosmetic surgery - She had paid Ksh 700,000

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has presented the fourth witness in a manslaughter case facing the operators of a Nairobi cosmetic clinic, as court heard that a 47-year-old woman paid nearly Ksh. 700,000 for a cosmetic surgery that ultimately claimed her life.
Testifying before Principal Magistrate Christine Njagi at
the Kibera High Court, Mr. Francis Nganga Mundia told the court that a
postmortem examination revealed that his wife, Lucy Wambui Kamau, died from
severe complications arising from liposuction following a cosmetic surgery
procedure.
The case, being prosecuted by Assistant Directors of Public
Prosecutions Maryann Mwangi and Duncan Ondimu, has been filed against Dr.
Robert Maweu Mutula and Body by Design directors, George Wakaria Njoronge and
Lilian Edna Wanjiru Mwariri.
The three are accused of causing Ms. Wambui’s death on
October 16, 2024, at Omnicare Medical Limited, trading as Body by Design, along
Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi County.
Court heard that documentary evidence, including a receipt,
showed the deceased paid Ksh693,000 for a surgical procedure intended to remove
fat from her abdomen.
Mundia testified that despite his wife’s condition
deteriorating after the surgery, she was allegedly forcefully discharged from
the facility before fully recovering and without having cleared the outstanding
medical bill.
He further told the court that the clinic was abruptly
closed immediately after her discharge, raising serious concerns about the
conduct of the facility and its management.
Mundia recounted that his wife had come across
advertisements by Body by Design on 10th October 2024, aggressively promoting
cosmetic and surgical procedures.
She later informed him of her intention to undergo surgery
to remove belly fat, a decision he said he opposed for nearly three weeks.
According to his testimony, when he visited her on the
evening of October 17, 2024, a day after the surgery, she was in visible
distress, complaining of severe abdominal pain and shortness of breath.
He observed that her clothes were soaked around the
abdominal area with what appeared to be blood and body fluids, and that she was
in extreme pain.
The situation worsened the following day as Mundia told the
court that upon unwrapping her abdomen, he noticed continued oozing of blood
and body fluids, accompanied by a foul fecal odour.
When he raised concerns with medical attendants at the
facility, he was assured that the symptoms were normal and would subside with
healing.
In further testimony that bolstered the prosecution’s case,
Mundia said that on 22nd October 2024, his wife was discharged from the
facility at around 4:30 p.m. despite not having fully recovered.
Within ten minutes of arriving home, her condition
deteriorated drastically.
Attempts to rush her back to Body by Design were
unsuccessful, as the facility had been closed, with only a watchman present.
The family was forced to take her to Nairobi Hospital.
He emotionally recalled receiving a call from his wife on
October 23, 2024, during which she asked him to pray for her, saying she feared
she was going to die.
Shortly after the call ended, he received an urgent call
from Nairobi Hospital asking him to rush there immediately.
Ms. Wambui later died on October 26, 2024 and Mundia reported the matter at Muthangari Police Station, prompting investigations.
