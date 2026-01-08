Uproar as faded Tiktoker AZZIAD partners with KCB bank to teach the public about saving despite being auctioned - Women always have it easy







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Social media erupted after popular TikToker and content creator Azziad Nasenya partnered with KCB Bank for a campaign aimed at educating the public on the importance of saving.

The partnership, which features Azziad encouraging financial discipline and smart saving habits, has drawn mixed reactions online, with some Kenyans questioning the choice of brand ambassador in light of recent reports alleging that her property was auctioned after defaulting a loan amounting to millions of shillings.

Critics on social media argue that the alleged financial struggles make her an unsuitable face for a savings campaign, while others defended her, noting that personal financial challenges do not necessarily disqualify someone from promoting financial literacy.

“To those saying she’s the best person for the role, that would only be agreeable if she actually publicly accepted that she was struggling with finances and was working towards making things right. But you can’t be on the verge of auction, while you’re outside the country spending, there are screenshots of you asking your friend for money and still denying that your finances aren’t right. Anyway, bado tutaskia more on saving from her,” an X user wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST