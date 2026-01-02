UKIGONGEWA KUBALI!! KISII man cries online after another man snatched his wife and married her - Parades PHOTO of the homewrecker and his estranged wife







Friday, January 2, 2026 - A Kisii man has turned to social media to express his heartbreak after losing his wife to another man, who allegedly married her without his consent.

The man shared photos of his estranged wife alongside her new husband, accusing the so-called “homewrecker” of interfering in his marriage.

Unable to move on, he has continued exposing the man across various social media platforms, attracting widespread attention.

The posts have sparked heated reactions online, with some sympathizing with the heartbroken husband, while others advise him to focus on healing and moving forward.

Check out the posts that have ignited debate across social media.

