Trade CS KINYANJUI slams GACHAGUA for calling on TRUMP to carry out Venezuela-style operation in Kenya - "Retrogressive and Dangerous,"







Trade Cabinet Secretary, Lee Kinyanjui, has sharply criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he urged the Donald Trump administration to conduct a Venezuela-style operation in Kenya and arrest suspects linked to the Minnesota fraud case.

In a statement issued Monday, January 5th, Kinyanjui accused Gachagua of failing to distinguish political rivalry from matters of international importance.

“The DCP leader has been quoted requesting the intervention of the USA to investigate Kenya’s leadership over allegations of sponsorship through funds linked to the Minnesota fraud case.”

“Never mind, it’s on the very party he was the running mate,” Kinyanjui said.

The CS described Gachagua’s remarks as reckless, retrogressive and motivated by greed and naivety.

“How can a leader seek to throw his own country into the deep end merely to score personal revenge?”

“This brand of politics is retrogressive and dangerous.”

“It reflects raw greed and naivety in handling matters that could have potentially catastrophic consequences,” he added.

Kinyanjui questioned why the former Deputy President would invite foreign intervention in Kenya’s internal affairs, warning that such calls risk undermining national sovereignty.

On Sunday, January 4th, Gachagua, speaking during a church service at AIPCA Kiratina in Kiambu County, asked the US Government to fast-track investigations into stolen funds from Minnesota.

He alleged that the money was used to bankroll President William Ruto’s 2022 election campaign.

Gachagua further claimed that a mall in Eastleigh was constructed using proceeds from the fraud, linking its ownership to associates of the President.

He urged Trump to bypass Kenya’s extradition process and “send a plane” to seize suspects, similar to the strategy used in Venezuela.

The remarks have sparked heated debate, with Kinyanjui warning that dragging Kenya into foreign-led operations for political revenge could destabilize the country.

