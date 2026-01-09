“This Is a Church, Not a Matatu!” - PHOTO sparks heated reactions online! Kanisa Imekuwa Biashara?







Friday, January 9, 2026 - A photo of multiple paybill numbers displayed inside a city church has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Kenyans questioning whether churches are slowly turning into business enterprises.

In the photo circulating online, the paybill numbers are clearly visible, prompting some netizens to compare the setup to that of a matatu, where mobile money details are often plastered for quick payments.

Critics argue that the display reinforces the belief that some churches have shifted focus from spiritual nourishment to business.

This is a church, not a matatu,” one user commented, while another added, “Kanisa imekuwa biashara.”

However, others have come to the church’s defense, arguing that it is simply embracing technology in line with changing times.

See the photo.





