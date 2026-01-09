“This Is a Church, Not a Matatu!” - PHOTO sparks heated reactions online! Kanisa Imekuwa Biashara?

Friday, January 9,
2026 - A photo of multiple paybill numbers
displayed inside a city church has sparked mixed reactions on social media,
with many Kenyans questioning whether churches are slowly turning into business
enterprises.
In the photo circulating online, the paybill numbers are
clearly visible, prompting some netizens to compare the setup to that of a
matatu, where mobile money details are often plastered for quick payments.
Critics argue that the display reinforces the belief that
some churches have shifted focus from spiritual nourishment to business.
This is a church, not
a matatu,” one user commented, while another added, “Kanisa
imekuwa biashara.”
However, others have come to the church’s defense, arguing
that it is simply embracing technology in line
with changing times.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
