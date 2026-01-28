Stop asking me to send you 500 shillings!! Mzungu man blasts Kenyan LADIES’ begging culture in viral video - “It’s Toxic” (WATCH)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - A Mzungu living in Kenya has gone viral after sharing a TikTok video listing the things he finds puzzling, and sometimes downright annoying, about life in the country.

In the clip, he boldly lays out the five things.

Rich Kenyans Don’t Dance

He wonders if sitting at clubs instead of dancing is a sign of success - or just a way for clubs to push bottle service.

The “Send Money” Culture

From constant requests for 500 bob to “girlfriend allowance” and the slay queen lifestyle, he calls the culture toxic.

With a cheeky twist, he adds: “I want to be a slay king too - I need a sponsor!”

Kenyan Culture Debate

He says he’s been told Kenyan culture doesn’t exist, but questions this claim since he enjoys gengeton.

Stoic Faces vs. Melodic Sounds

He admits misinterpreting interactions because of stoic or shy expressions, but says he loves the unique high-pitched sounds Kenyans make in conversation.

Lack of Vulnerability

According to him, Kenyans seem less open to sensitivity, touch, or even massages - something he finds unusual.

His remarks have stirred mixed reactions online.

His criticism of the “begging culture” particularly stood out, especially after a viral story of a woman claiming her boyfriend sent her a cool $7,000 just because she complained that her account balance had run low.

Here is a white guy complaining about being asked to sent 500 shillings and you niggas are willingly sending $7,000 pic.twitter.com/gcr2KF5spG — 99THSENSE (@99thsense) January 27, 2026

