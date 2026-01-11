SARAH MTALII reveals why she gifted her son a black horse instead of gadgets for his 13th birthday







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Sarah Mtalii, Managing Director of Bonfire Adventures, chose a unique way to celebrate her son, Austin’s entry into teenage years.

As Austin turned 13, she gifted him a majestic black horse, an unconventional present in an era dominated by smartphones and gaming consoles.

The celebration unfolded in a lush, green setting where Austin, dressed in a bright yellow hoodie, stood proudly beside his mother, who wore a denim dress and white boots.

“I gifted him a black horse to keep him off gadgets.”

“Your teenagers can also enjoy hikes in the forest and stay off gadgets on weekends,” Sarah explained.

Her decision reflects a deliberate effort to encourage physical activity, responsibility, and a healthier lifestyle.

Sarah described forest hikes as refreshing, offering teenagers a chance to reconnect with nature rather than screens.

Beyond leisure, the horse carries an educational purpose.

Stationed at Mtalii Bush Camps, it will allow Austin to earn pocket money by involving the animal in camp activities, teaching him the value of work and entrepreneurship.

This thoughtful gift aligns with the family’s entrepreneurial spirit, instilling discipline and business skills at a young age.

The Kenyan DAILY POST