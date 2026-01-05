ROBERT ALAI breaks silence over gun incident with BABU OWINO at city restaurant as police take action - "He Pushed my Head,"







Monday, January 05, 2026 - Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, has dismissed claims that he drew a firearm on Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, during a confrontation at a city restaurant.

Speaking on Monday, January 5th, Alai revealed that the incident occurred at Cedar Restaurant, where Owino approached his table.

Alai said he declined to greet the MP, citing discomfort, but Owino allegedly became aggressive, pushing his head and making remarks about “arranging” him in Nairobi politics.

Alai insisted that he has no interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial race and urged Owino to keep family matters out of political disputes.

He claimed that the MP grew agitated, repeatedly pushing his head despite requests to stop.

“I told him I don’t want to greet him and asked him to go home because the situation was uncomfortable,” Alai said.

The MCA denied drawing his weapon, explaining that while he had a licensed gun on his waist, a colleague seated nearby removed it during the scuffle.

“I only stood up and pushed him back.”

“There is CCTV footage that will show I never drew the gun,” he added.

Police have since confiscated Alai’s firearm.

Kilimani OCPD, Patricia Yegon, confirmed that both leaders recorded statements at the station.

“The MCA had a firearm, which was seized and is currently at Kilimani Police Station,” she said.

Owino, however, accused Alai of assault, claiming that the MCA struck him on the chest and jaw with a pistol in full view of patrons.

He further alleged Alai poured water on his face before he left the restaurant to file a complaint at Kilimani Police Station.

The clash comes amid simmering tensions between the two politicians, with Alai accusing Owino of orchestrating online attacks against his wife.

