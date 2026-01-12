Resurfaced VIDEO of Prophet DAVID OWUOR claiming he ‘assisted God’ in creating planets stuns netizens - "We created those planets" (WATCH)

Gesturing dramatically, he invited his audience to imagine
the scale of such a feat, remarking on how large a hand would need to be to
hold a planet.
The extraordinary claims have triggered swift reactions
across social media, with many netizens ridiculing the statements as
scientifically impossible and dangerously misleading.
Critics argue that such pronouncements blur the line between
faith and fantasy, warning that followers who accept them blindly risk
manipulation.
Some even suggested that those who believe the claims may
need help themselves.
Despite the backlash, Owuor continues to command a loyal
following.
Profit David Owuor claims that they were helping each other with God create the planets. He even demonstrated how they did it.— Yoko (@Kibet_bull) January 10, 2026
