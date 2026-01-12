Resurfaced VIDEO of Prophet DAVID OWUOR claiming he ‘assisted God’ in creating planets stuns netizens - "We created those planets" (WATCH)





Monday, January 12, 2026 - Controversial self-declared P rophet , David Owuor , is once again on the spotlight after a past video from a mega rally in Kisumu where he claims to have assisted God in creating the universe emerged on social media.





In the clip, Owuor, leader of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry, tells a massive congregation that he was present during the formation of the cosmos and even played a role in placing planets into orbit.





“We created those planets,” he boldly declared, adding, “I was holding to put them in their orbit and on their matrix.”

Gesturing dramatically, he invited his audience to imagine the scale of such a feat, remarking on how large a hand would need to be to hold a planet.

The extraordinary claims have triggered swift reactions across social media, with many netizens ridiculing the statements as scientifically impossible and dangerously misleading.

Critics argue that such pronouncements blur the line between faith and fantasy, warning that followers who accept them blindly risk manipulation.

Some even suggested that those who believe the claims may need help themselves.

Despite the backlash, Owuor continues to command a loyal following.

Profit David Owuor claims that they were helping each other with God create the planets. He even demonstrated how they did it.



