Radio host ALEX MWAKIDEU raises an alarm over rise in number of Nairobi youth battling “old men’s problems” during mechi







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Radio presenter, Alex Mwakideu, has raised concern about the growing number of young men in Nairobi struggling with conditions thought to affect mainly older men.

Speaking on his show, Mwakideu cited recent studies showing that nearly one in ten men aged between 18 and 35 is now affected.

He said the trend is surprising and worrying, given that the dysfunction has traditionally been linked to aging.

“These used to be old men’s problems, but now they are not just old men’s problems anymore,” he told listeners.

Mwakideu noted that many young men are turning to mechi performance drugs to cope, often without medical advice.

According to the same study, a significant number of men in this age group admitted to buying medication to boost their performance.

Doctors who conducted the research linked the rise in cases to lifestyle habits.

Smoking, marijuana use, alcohol and recreational drugs were cited as common factors among those affected.

“Madaktari wanasema wengi wao wanatumia sigara, bangi, pombe, na madawa ya kulevya,” Mwakideu explained, questioning why such problems are now so common among younger men.

The revelation has sparked debate online, with many Kenyans reflecting on how modern lifestyles may be quietly reshaping health and relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST