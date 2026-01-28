Popular Tanzanian socialites thirst over former President UHURU KENYATTA - UHURU’s aura is unmatched (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Popular Tanzanian socialites have openly confessed their admiration for the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, admitting that Uhuru’s charm, confidence, and overall aura leave them weak in the knees.

Speaking during a candid interview that has since gone viral, the socialites could not hide their excitement as they gushed over Uhuru’s personality.

One of them went a step further, revealing that her admiration runs so deep that she has Uhuru Kenyatta’s photo as her phone wallpaper.

“I just love how he is. He has a great personality,” she said, smiling.

The confessions have sparked lively reactions online, with many netizens agreeing that Uhuru’s calm demeanour, charisma and “rich uncle energy” make him irresistible.

From Nairobi to Dar es Salaam, one thing is clear: Uhuru’s aura remains unmatched. Watch>>> below

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is popular among Tanzania socialites. pic.twitter.com/qMmcpbRmA7 — 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐄 (@TikTokGossipKe) January 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST