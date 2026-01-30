PHOTOs of Senator AARON CHERUIYOT’s newly constructed palatial home where he stores money in the basement - He has even acquired a chopper from PETER KENNETH







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Kericho Senator and President William Ruto’s close ally, Aaron Cheruiyot, has constructed a palatial residence, igniting heated debate over the source of his rapidly growing wealth.

The expansive home, located in the Kapkormom area of West Valley in Kericho County, features sleek modern architectural design, manicured grounds, and high-end finishes.

According to whispers, the residence has increasingly become a private political base for the outspoken Kenya Kwanza lawmaker.

Further reports indicate that the property houses a reinforced steel vault in the basement where large sums of money are stored.

A helicopter was photographed parked within the compound, with claims circulating online that the chopper was acquired from seasoned politician Peter Kenneth.

Photos of the state-of-the art residence have fueled speculation about the growing wealth of politicians within President William Ruto’s inner circle, with critics questioning how a mere Senator can afford such opulence.

Last year, outspoken blogger Cyprian Nyakundi linked Senator Cheruiyot to a purported private system through which betting tax revenues were allegedly diverted.

See photos of the Senator’s residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST