OTIENO, a member of a criminal gang that has been terrorizing Kisumu residents, arrested after his accomplice was lynched - Stolen goons recovered (PHOTOs)







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Police officers domiciled at Gita Police Station, Kisumu East Sub-County, have arrested a man believed to be part of a gang that had turned residents’ lives into a nightmare in Kisumu and its surrounding areas.

Acting on intelligence, officers pounced on James Kenneth Otieno, following days of relentless pursuit of a criminal gang accused of terrorising and robbing members of the public.

The hunt gathered pace after Otieno’s accomplice, Hussein Hassan, met mob injustice on January 23rd, 2026, when he was cornered with a stolen motorcycle.

Sensing that Otieno was still sitting on stolen property, police stormed his house in Kajulu Gardens, Konya sub-location, in a swift and well - coordinated raid.

Inside, officers recovered three motorcycles, a 65-inch Hisense television, a 12kg Menghas gas cylinder, a double-burner gas cooker, assorted mobile phones, and various motorcycle spare parts, among other items. Some of the recovered items have since been positively identified by their rightful owners, bringing relief to victims who had written off their losses.

Otieno is currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, while the remaining recovered items have been secured as exhibits pending identification and collection by their owners.

The National Police Service remains committed in rooting out crime and safeguarding lives and property across the country. At the same time, members of the public are urged to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands and instead allow justice to take its proper course.

