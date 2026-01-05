Opulence even in death! A man’s flashy graveyard sparks reactions (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A lavishly constructed grave belonging to a man has caused a stir online after photos of the elaborate resting place surfaced on social media, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans.

The grave, designed in a modern architectural style and finished with high-end fittings, resembles a miniature mausoleum, complete with tiled surfaces and decorative features often associated with luxury homes.

Many users expressed surprise at the level of investment put into the burial site, with some terming it a display of cultural pride and respect for the deceased.

Others, however, questioned the extravagance, arguing that such spending highlights the growing trend of glamorous burials in contrast to the economic hardships many families continue to face.

The Kenyan DAILY POST