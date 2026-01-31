MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s new wife, SHIKOH, parades her voluptuous curves as his second wife, STAECY, vanishes from social media after parting ways (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - The high-profile marriage between popular Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge and his second wife, Staecy, has hit turbulence, with reports suggesting that the once adored couple has parted ways.

While Staecy, once active on social media and fond of sharing “couple goals” moments with Muigai, has vanished, the spotlight has shifted to Shikoh, Muigai’s new partner.

Shikoh has been turning heads online, posting photos that flaunt her curves and commanding attention from fans and followers, signaling her rise as the new face of Muigai’s household.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST