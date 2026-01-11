Motorist captures a “Mayai Pasua’ vendor searching for packaging papers in a dumpsite - Mnakula Uchafu (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked public concern after a street vendor selling “mayai pasua” (boiled eggs) was filmed searching for packaging papers at a dumpsite, raising fresh questions about food safety on Kenyan streets.

In the clip, captured by a concerned motorist, the vendor is seen rummaging through heaps of waste in what appears to be an open dumpsite, looking for papers to wrap eggs for customers.

The video has alarmed social media users, who worry about the potential health risks posed by unhygienic food handling practices.

Using materials collected from dumpsites to package food exposes consumers to harmful bacteria, chemicals and disease-causing pathogens.

Such practices can lead to foodborne illnesses, including typhoid, cholera, and severe gastrointestinal infections.

