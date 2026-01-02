Media personality BETTY KYALLO reveals older women (WAMAMA) are salivating on her younger boyfriend, CHARLIE







Friday, January 02, 2025 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has stirred reactions on social media after making a rare confession about her younger boyfriend, Charlie.

Taking to Instagram, Betty shared a lighthearted clip while driving alongside Charlie and jokingly teased about what she described as his apparent admiration for older women.

Her uncontrollable laughter set the tone, as she remarked how amusing it was that older women seemed to adore Charlie just as much as he enjoyed their attention.

“Funny how older women love this guy, and he loves them back.”

“Guys I am telling you Charlie na wamama. Khaaai,” she said, before bursting into laughter.

Adding to the amusement, Betty narrated how Charlie was greeted enthusiastically by a woman through a car dashboard screen, with voices calling out his name repeatedly.

Charlie, unfazed, responded cheekily: “Waaaah! Na ni watamu,” a remark that only fuelled Betty’s laughter further.

The banter was widely interpreted as harmless fun between the couple, with fans praising their openness and sense of humor.

Many noted how Betty consistently uses everyday moments to connect with her audience in a relatable and entertaining way.

Despite Betty and Charlie facing scrutiny over their age gap, they seem to be having the time of their lives and are expecting their first child together.





