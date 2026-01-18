MARION NAIPEI, the LADY captured on viral club video leaked by JAMES OPADE talks! He drugged me, I was not in my right state of mind when he recorded me







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - A 23-year-old woman who was captured in a viral club video leaked by US-based medic, James Opande, has broken her silence, alleging that she had been drugged before the footage was recorded.

The woman, identified as Marion, says she met Opande over a year ago and that the two had maintained regular communication, primarily through WhatsApp.

According to Marion, Opande, who lives and works in the United States, promised to meet her upon travelling to Kenya for a holiday.

She claims that the two later agreed to meet at an entertainment venue, where they spent time together and had drinks.

Marion alleges that during the outing, Opande spiked her drink with an unknown substance, after which she began to feel dizzy and disoriented.

According to her account, the alleged drugging left her confused and unable to fully comprehend what was happening around her.

She claims that it was during this state that Opande recorded the now-viral and widely circulated video.

Marion maintains that she was not in her right state of mind at the time the video was recorded and describes the footage as embarrassing and distressing.

She says she is now speaking out to share her side of the story following intense public scrutiny.

Listen to her side>>> of the story.

It is deeply unfortunate that this young woman was allegedly recorded without her consent by a man who had promised to take her to the USA. Trusting… pic.twitter.com/ftISCjRVqM — Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) January 17, 2026

