LYDIA WANJIRU raises concerns over late BETTY BAYO and Pastor KANYARI’s daughter, SKY’s social media activity - “God Protect Her”







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Content creator Lydia Wanjiru has voiced concern over the growing online presence of the late Betty Bayo’s daughter, Sky, questioning whether it is healthy for her to be exposed to social media at such a young age.

Wanjiru said she supports the idea that Sky should stay away from the internet until adulthood, noting that the teenager was introduced to online platforms too early.

“Unfortunately, she was exposed too early, and I think it’s too late now to enforce such a boundary now!” she remarked.

Wanjiru warned that early exposure could have long‑term effects on Sky’s well‑being, especially when adults pressure her with questions she is not ready to answer.

“I don’t want to ask what her close family thinks about her presence online and how they handle such situations where she has to explain such things herself,” Wanjiru said.

She ended her statement with a prayer: “God protect her.”

The statement comes after Sky went live on social media, lashing out at netizens who asked if she had a boyfriend.

She firmly told them off, insisting that dating is the last of her worries and that she has better things to focus on.

Sky’s mother, Betty Bayo, was a celebrated gospel musician best known for her hit song 11th Hour.

Betty passed away on November 10th, 2025, after battling acute leukemia, and was laid to rest on November 20th at her home in Mugumo Estate.





