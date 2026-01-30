This VIDEO of IAN KIMTAI, a Kenyan living in the streets in Australia will break your heart - He was a bright student from St Joseph’s Boys Kitale

Friday, January 30, 2026 - A video of a Kenyan man, Ian Kimtai, living on the streets of Australia has left netizens stunned and deeply concerned.
Ian, who moved abroad in search of greener pastures, was
first recognized by a former classmate from St. Joseph’s Boys, Kitale, who
described him as “a very bright guy.”
The classmate shared on X:
“I’ve just seen my high school friend Ian Kimtai from St.
Joseph’s Boys Kitale living in the streets of Australia. He was a very bright
guy.”
Soon after, another clip surfaced showing Ian with a popular
content creator known for gifting homeless individuals $250 and asking whether
they’d spend it on food or a massage. Ian’s choice to go for a private massage
sparked mixed reactions online.
While the exact circumstances that led Ian to homelessness
remain unclear, some netizens speculated substance abuse may have played a
role.
Others, however, urged compassion and rallied Kenyans in Australia to step in and support him.
Watch the video HERE>>>>
