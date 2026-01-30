This VIDEO of IAN KIMTAI, a Kenyan living in the streets in Australia will break your heart - He was a bright student from St Joseph’s Boys Kitale







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A video of a Kenyan man, Ian Kimtai, living on the streets of Australia has left netizens stunned and deeply concerned.

Ian, who moved abroad in search of greener pastures, was first recognized by a former classmate from St. Joseph’s Boys, Kitale, who described him as “a very bright guy.”

The classmate shared on X:

“I’ve just seen my high school friend Ian Kimtai from St. Joseph’s Boys Kitale living in the streets of Australia. He was a very bright guy.”

Soon after, another clip surfaced showing Ian with a popular content creator known for gifting homeless individuals $250 and asking whether they’d spend it on food or a massage. Ian’s choice to go for a private massage sparked mixed reactions online.

While the exact circumstances that led Ian to homelessness remain unclear, some netizens speculated substance abuse may have played a role.

Others, however, urged compassion and rallied Kenyans in Australia to step in and support him.

