LADY employed in her dad in his company shares message he sent after she demanded her salary: “This is a toxic man” (LOOK)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to express frustration and emotional distress after alleging that her own father has failed to pay her salary despite working in his internet (WiFi) business for a long time.

In a brief but emotional post, the woman revealed that she has been working at her father’s company for years but has not been receiving fair and consistent pay.

Her situation has been made worse by the fact that she is a mother to a three-year-old child who is expected to start school this week.

According to the woman, she approached her father to request payment of a Ksh 40,000 salary balance from the previous month, noting that there was a time she went unpaid entirely.

However, instead of understanding her situation, she claims her father responded harshly, leaving her feeling discouraged and helpless.

The post has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users sympathizing with her plight and pointing out the often-unspoken struggles faced by family members who work in family-owned businesses.

Others noted that mixing family and business can sometimes lead to exploitation, especially when clear agreements on pay are not established.

