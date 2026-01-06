KUGONGEWA BIBI…… Man accuses former Kenya Power boss, BEN CHUMO, of abducting his kids after eloping with his WIFE







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - A man identified as Kevin Oduor has accused former Kenya Power Managing Director and Eagle HR chairman, Ben Chumo, together with members of his family, of allegedly abducting his two children and moving them across borders without his consent during an ongoing custody case.

In a detailed public statement, Oduor claimed that what began as a routine arrangement for the children to visit their mother escalated into what he describes as a case of child abduction and cross-border trafficking.

“What began as a request for the children to visit escalated into a failure to return them, and subsequently into a case of child abduction and cross-border trafficking, carried out without my consent and during an ongoing custody matter before a court of law,” he alleged.

Oduor claimed that on December 12th at about 7:05 p.m, he was informed that the children were out swimming and would be returned later, but he says no call came and the phone was later switched off.

He alleges that contradictory claims about a supposed court order have since been issued, but asserts that no such order has been presented.

According to Oduor, the children, aged nine and five, had been living with him for more than four and a half years, and he maintains that he remains in possession of their valid passports, insisting that no consent was given for international travel.

He described the experience as deeply painful, accusing those involved of projecting public integrity while behaving differently in private.

“This matter has been deeply painful… especially because it involved individuals who publicly project integrity and moral authority in professional and business circles, while acting in ways fundamentally inconsistent with those values in private,” he wrote, adding that he would not remain silent about the matter.

