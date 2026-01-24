Knife-wielding thugs terrorize Kawangware residents in broad daylight as SHOCKING VIDEO exposes gang tactics (WATCH)







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - Residents of Kawangware have been left shaken after a disturbing video surfaced online showing knife-wielding thugs unleashing terror on innocent civilians in broad daylight, with a lady revealed to be an active participant in the criminal gang.

Witnesses say the gang operates with military-like precision.

One member deliberately causes commotion and pretends to be a victim, while another positions himself strategically to block the target’s escape.

Within seconds, the rest close in, armed with knives, stripping victims of phones, wallets and valuables before disappearing into nearby alleys.

“They don’t just steal your property,” one resident said. “They steal your dignity, your safety, and your peace of mind.”

A middle-aged lady seen in the video wearing a numbered T-shirt is a member of the ruthless gang and is used as a decoy.

“A decoy sometimes a woman in a numbered T-shirt screaming, accusing, playing the victim, while the real crime happens behind your back. Confusion is their weapon. Lies are their shield,” a source revealed.

Below is a video>>> showing how the gang operates.

Kawangware is bleeding, and these gangs are the knife twisting in the wound.



They don’t just steal phones and wallets they steal dignity, safety, and peace of mind. They operate like trained hyenas: one creates a scene, another blocks your escape, the rest strip you clean in… pic.twitter.com/hmjvTreUhN — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇 (@ouma_neko) January 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST