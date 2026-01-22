KEBS Senior Staff IRENE MUTIE accused of leaking private PHOTOs of MAKAU MUTUA and his side chick, GLADYS KANYAA, after he rejected her advances

Thursday, January 22, 2026 - Drama has erupted online
after a Kenya Bureau of Statistics Principal Human Resource Manager and
controversial social media personality, Dr. Irene Mutie’s dirty linen was
washed in public.
According to whispers, Dr. Irene reportedly leaked private
photos of Gladys Kanyaa, a Kamba gospel singer, with prominent lawyer Makau
Mutua.
She reportedly leaked the photos to tarnish Mutua’s name
after he rejected her advances.
Mutua is also alleged to have used his influence to block
Irene from getting a senior Government job after he found out her evil plan.
Read the full post from an anonymous source, exposing Irene badly
See photos of Gladys, Makau Mutua’s alleged side chick.
