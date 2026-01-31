JALANG’O’s side chick, EVE MUNGAI, blasts netizens constantly linking her to ex-boyfriend TREVOR - “Stop Defining Me by My Past”







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Kenyan YouTuber, Eve Mungai, has spoken out against the relentless public obsession with her past relationship, making it clear that she wants to be recognised for her individuality rather than her history with Director Trevor.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, Eve expressed frustration at being constantly defined by a relationship that ended years ago.

“I am a person as a whole. You don’t have to keep saying, ‘Mungai Eve, she’s your ex-boyfriend,’ or, ‘Mungai Eve, she’s your current boyfriend.’ What’s the obsession?” she asked, highlighting the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye.

Eve and Trevor were once a high-profile couple in Kenya’s digital media scene, celebrated for their romantic and professional collaboration.

But since their split in 2024, Eve has been determined to move forward - even as public curiosity continues to overshadow her achievements.

She stressed that while relationships may spark headlines, they don’t define her.

“I’ve been focusing on private ventures, real estate projects, and brand collaborations.”

“I’ve also maintained my presence on Instagram and TikTok,” she explained.

After five years of constant attention, Eve revealed that she deliberately stepped back to strategize and create content that brings her personal satisfaction.

On questions about her dating life, she made it clear that that chapter remains private.

“People need to understand that I am growing, and just because I was in a relationship in the past doesn’t define who I am today,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST