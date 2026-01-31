JALANG’O’s side chick, EVE MUNGAI, blasts netizens constantly linking her to ex-boyfriend TREVOR - “Stop Defining Me by My Past”

Saturday, January 31,
2026 - Kenyan YouTuber, Eve Mungai, has spoken out against the relentless
public obsession with her past relationship, making it clear that she wants to
be recognised for her individuality rather than her history with Director
Trevor.
Speaking in an interview on Saturday, January 31st,
2026, Eve expressed frustration at being constantly defined by a relationship
that ended years ago.
“I am a person as a whole. You don’t have to keep saying,
‘Mungai Eve, she’s your ex-boyfriend,’ or, ‘Mungai Eve, she’s your current
boyfriend.’ What’s the obsession?” she asked, highlighting the scrutiny that
comes with being in the public eye.
Eve and Trevor were once a high-profile couple in Kenya’s
digital media scene, celebrated for their romantic and professional
collaboration.
But since their split in 2024, Eve has been determined to
move forward - even as public curiosity continues to overshadow her
achievements.
She stressed that while relationships may spark headlines,
they don’t define her.
“I’ve been focusing on private ventures, real estate
projects, and brand collaborations.”
“I’ve also maintained my presence on Instagram and TikTok,”
she explained.
After five years of constant attention, Eve revealed that she
deliberately stepped back to strategize and create content that brings her
personal satisfaction.
On questions about her dating life, she made it clear that that
chapter remains private.
“People need to understand that I am growing, and just
because I was in a relationship in the past doesn’t define who I am today,” she
said.
