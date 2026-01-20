“I used to send his mum money every month” - LYDIA WANJIRU recounts supporting ex boyfriend’s family financially but still didn’t marry her







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Content creator Lydia Wanjiru has opened up about the financial sacrifices she made during a past relationship, revealing how she supported her boyfriend’s family hoping he would marry her.

In a candid Instagram post on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, Lydia recounted events from January 2017, when she travelled to Nakuru to help her boyfriend’s sister return to school.

“Hapa ni January 2017. I travelled to Nakuru to help take his sister back to school,” she wrote, explaining that she paid school fees and shopping costs despite sharing household expenses on a 50‑50 basis.





Lydia added that she regularly sent money to his mother.

“I was sending his mum money every month, sometimes every other week,” she revealed

She admitted that the burden felt unfair, as she was contributing both at home and to his family’s needs.

The experience made her question the idea of sacrifice in relationships.

“Once again, huwezi ni feelisha na mapenzi,” she said, adding that effort alone does not guarantee commitment.

“I’ve done it all… kama ni kukua submissive na ku ‘support’ your man ndio hufanya watu waolewe ningekua front line.”

Lydia also shared what she described as one‑sided dating experiences.

She recalled being taken on a date at a supermarket.

“Hapa nilikua nimepelekwa date pale Naivas ya Mountain Mall,” she said, explaining that she ended up paying for the food.

“I bought the supermarket food, and we sat at the cafe area.”

According to her, even insisting on dates did not change anything.

“Once you insist on dates to someone who doesn’t even care, you’ll pay for everything, including fare ya matatu,” she concluded.





