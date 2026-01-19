HUDDAH MONROE calls Kenya ‘Africa’s Dubai’ and urges Kenyans to buy land now or cry in five years - “Kuna Pesa Huku”







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Socialite and entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, has stirred conversation yet again, this time with a bold wake‑up call to Kenyans.

In a series of fiery Instagram posts shared on Monday, January 19th, 2026, the beauty mogul urged locals to buy land and invest in businesses now - or risk regretting it in just five years.

Huddah warned that while many Kenyans remain complacent, foreigners are steadily cashing in on the country’s booming opportunities.

She painted Kenya as “Africa’s Dubai,” a hub brimming with untapped potential, and cautioned against sleeping on the chance to build wealth.

“Kuna pesa huku. Don’t sleep while others snatch your bag. Own a piece of this country today or cry in five years,” she wrote.

Her posts highlighted the growing presence of non‑Kenyan investors dominating property markets, businesses and even employment opportunities in urban centers.

According to Huddah, this trend should serve as a wake‑up call for citizens to claim their rightful share before it’s too late.

She reminded followers that economic opportunities are fleeting, and only those who act decisively will reap the rewards.

The Kenyan DAILY POST