“Hakua Amevaa Nini Kama MARION NAIPEI” - Nairobi LADY roughs up a man in a road rage incident! Brags she is well-connected (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A dramatic video circulating online has captured the moment a smartly dressed Nairobi lady roughed up a man during what appears to be a heated road rage incident.

In the clip, the visibly enraged woman is seen alighting from her vehicle before confronting the man.

Moments later, she unleashes hot slaps on the man as shocked onlookers watch.

During the confrontation, the lady is heard loudly bragging about her father’s influence, implying she is powerful and untouchable.

Netizens were quick to point out that, just like the recently trending Marion Naipei incident, the woman appeared to be “bila nini,”

Watch the video>>> below carefully

Mwanamke mang'aa wa Nairobi pic.twitter.com/S8APUvcPGw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 22, 2026

