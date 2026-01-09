Former Kamiti inmate opens up about harrowing prison “marriage,” with fellow male inmate in viral confession! - “Alikuja hadi na Pete” (VIDEO)







Friday, January 09, 2025 - A former inmate of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a painful chapter of his life.

In a candid interview with Itugi TV, Patrick Kamau recounted how he was coerced into a disturbing “marriage” with a fellow male inmate during his five-year sentence.

Raised by a single mother, Kamau described a childhood marked by hardship and hunger.

Financial struggles forced him to drop out after Class Eight, eventually leading him to illegal fishing at Lake Naivasha - a decision that landed him behind bars in 2019.

While serving time, Kamau said things took a dark turn in the prison kitchen, where he met an inmate who seemed kind and generous.

“I thought I was lucky because I was eating well,” he said.

But the kindness came with strings attached.

Kamau was later told he would have to “pay” for the favours.

The inmate even gave him a ring and began referring to him as his “wife.”

“I left everything to God,” Kamau shared, explaining that survival became his priority.

His story has since gone viral on TikTok, with users expressing heartbreak and outrage.

Kamau’s story is a sobering reminder of the hidden struggles behind prison walls - and the resilience it takes to survive them.