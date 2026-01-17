Feminists storm JAMES OPANDE’s US employer’s social media page after viral clip with a drunk LADY! He may be fired (LOOK)





Saturday, January 17, 2026 - James Opande is facing mounting pressure after feminists took their campaign to the social media pages of his US-based employer, Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona Inc., demanding disciplinary action following a viral video that sparked public outrage.

Opande was captured on camera doing the unthinkable to a visibly intoxicated woman, drawing sharp condemnation from Kenyans at home and abroad, with many terming the actions abusive.

Feminists have been tagging and commenting on the social media accounts linked to Opande’s employer in the United States.

In their posts, they called for the US based nursing home where Opande works to investigate the incident and take firm action, arguing that such conduct is incompatible with professional and ethical standards.