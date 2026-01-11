Fast-fading city Preacher, Reverend LUCY NATASHA, shuts down her church in Nairobi CBD due to rent challenges - Moves services online







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Flamboyant city preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, has announced the closure of her church in the Nairobi Central Business District, citing challenges with the venue, including high rent.

In a notice shared with her followers, Natasha confirmed that her church, previously located at Biashara Plaza, will no longer be operational.

She assured congregants that she will continue offering her sermons and services online, signaling a shift from physical gatherings to digital ministry.

Reverend Natasha rose to prominence due to her prosperity gospel teachings and flamboyant lifestyle, which drew both admiration and criticism from Kenyans.

However, her popularity has been on the decline, due to a broader trend of Kenyans ditching private churches in favor of alternative forms of worship.

