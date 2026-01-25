FAROUK KIBET reportedly locked out of State House after falling out with First Lady RACHEL RUTO

Sunday, January 25,
2026 - President William Ruto’s long-serving aide, Farouk Kibet, is
reportedly no longer operating from State House following an alleged fallout
with First Lady Rachel Ruto.
According to whispers, the First Lady grew increasingly
uncomfortable with Kibet’s conduct and eventually ordered that he be kept away
from State House operations.
As a result, the once-powerful aide is said to be working
remotely.
Despite the reported setback, Kibet is still believed to
wield considerable influence within President Ruto’s inner circles.
However, his alleged exclusion from State House has placed
him in an awkward position, forcing him to rethink his approach to remain
politically relevant.
Insiders say Kibet now spends much of his time attending
political functions and mobilizing support at the grassroots level, seemingly
in a bid to reaffirm his usefulness to the Head of State.
Before the reported fallout, Kibet was regarded as one of
the most powerful gatekeepers at State House, with claims that anyone seeking
access to the President had to go through him.
