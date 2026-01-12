Family in distress after their kin’s body disappeared mysteriously at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - The family of Jeremiah Atemba, a pastor at Christ the King Church, Varaniki, is appealing for public assistance after being unable to locate his body following his death at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

According to family members, Pastor Atemba, who resided in Thogoto, Kikuyu, Kiambu County, passed away on 22nd December 2025 while admitted at KNH.

The family went to collect his body on 2nd January 2026 but were informed that it could not be found.

The family says they have involved the police, but instead of resolving the matter, they have been taken in circles.

The incident has left the family deeply distressed, as they struggle to lay their loved one to rest and understand what may have happened to his body.

Pastor Atemba was known for his dedicated service to his congregation and the community, and his disappearance has sparked concern among church members and residents alike.

