Exploiting women’s insecurities is the easiest way to get rich - PRITTY VISHY claims amid growing demand for cosmetic surgery among Kenyan LADIES







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Digital content creator, Purity Vishenwa, popularly known as Pritty Vishy, has sparked conversation online after claiming that the easiest way to get rich today is by exploiting women’s insecurities.

In a statement shared on her Instagram account, Vishy said many businesses are thriving by selling products that prey on women’s fears about their bodies and appearance.

She listed items such as hair growth oils, weight loss and weight gain products.

“The easiest way to get rich in this era is to use women’s insecurity, e.g hair growth products, weight loss/gain products and nyash enlargement products,” Vishy claimed.

She argued that women are pressured to look a certain way, making them vulnerable to products that may not even work.

She accused sellers of deliberately targeting insecurities rather than offering genuine solutions.

Her remarks came just a day after she cautioned fans against influencers who undergo cosmetic procedures but still promote body‑enhancing pills.

“Be careful with influencers who have done surgery and go ahead to advertise and sell for you people flat tummy and mafrumbaya (nyash) pills.”

“Be careful with such influencers/influencer,” she warned.

Vishy explained that it is dishonest for influencers to mislead followers into believing pills are responsible for their body transformations when surgery is the real reason.

She noted that many fans end up wasting money and risking their health in pursuit of unrealistic results.

