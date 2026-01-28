ESTHER PASSARIS’ cheeky PHOTO with MP PETER SALASYA sparks online buzz – Some netizens thought it was real! (LOOK)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has once again lit up social media, this time with a cheeky post featuring Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya.

Sharing the photo in a warm embrace with Salasya on X, Passaris captioned:

“Our ages 61 plus 37 make 98 but 99 sounds better. 99 problems and Salasya ain’t one.”

The post quickly went viral, with netizens joking that Passaris might have a soft spot for younger men, popularly referred to as Ben 10s.

But in a twist, the outspoken legislator later revealed that the viral photo was actually AI-generated.

In her follow-up post, she explained that the image was created to mark Data Protection Day and raise awareness about digital manipulation.

“Today is Data Protection Day. This image shows how easily reality can be manipulated.”

“One version is AI-generated with @pksalasya. One is real. In today’s digital age, it’s becoming harder to tell the difference, which is why privacy, ethical data use, and responsible sharing matter more than ever.”

Passaris went on to emphasize that data protection and cyber laws are not just “tech issues” but safeguards for real people against digital harm.

