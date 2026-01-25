ERIC OMONDI rallies support for ailing celebrity barber, SAM KITIKI, with Ksh 30,000 VIP shaves







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Comedian and activist, Eric Omondi, has shed light on why celebrated barber Sam Kitiki is now charging up to Ksh 30,000 for a single shave.

The bold move, he explained, is part of a fundraising drive spearheaded through the Sisi Kwa Sisi Foundation to support Kitiki, who is battling stage three stomach cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

“This initiative to help Sam Kitiki is something big, and we are doing it through the Sisi Kwa Sisi Foundation.”

“That is why I have been rallying Kenyans to come together and help him raise funds for his cancer treatment,” Omondi shared during a TV interview.

Omondi revealed that he had been following Kitiki’s journey closely after social media users persistently tagged him in posts appealing for help.

“I had been following his story, and I noticed that people on social media were constantly tagging me in posts where Sam was asking for help and requesting my intervention,” he said.

The turning point came when Kitiki penned an emotional letter detailing his struggles, admitting he was on the verge of giving up after losing most of his clients despite his passion for barbering.

“On that post, more than 390 people commented while tagging me, urging me to rally support for him.”

“The letter touched many people because he said he was giving up, noting that he no longer had clients despite his deep love for barbering,” Omondi recalled.

To offer meaningful support, Omondi devised a platform where Kitiki could continue practising his craft while raising funds.

The initiative was slated for Sunday, January 25th, 2026, at Uhuru Park, with volunteer barbers handling general services.

“However, because he cannot shave many people on his own, I asked other barbers and salonists to volunteer and come through, and many of them have agreed.”

“As for Sam himself, he will be at the VIP dais, and anyone who specifically wants him to shave them will pay Ksh30,000,” Omondi said.

