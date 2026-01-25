ERIC OMONDI rallies support for ailing celebrity barber, SAM KITIKI, with Ksh 30,000 VIP shaves

Sunday, January 25,
2026 - Comedian and activist, Eric Omondi, has shed light on why celebrated
barber Sam Kitiki is now charging up to Ksh 30,000 for a single shave.
The bold move, he explained, is part of a fundraising drive
spearheaded through the Sisi Kwa Sisi Foundation to
support Kitiki, who is battling stage three stomach cancer and undergoing
chemotherapy.
“This initiative to help Sam Kitiki is something big, and we
are doing it through the Sisi Kwa Sisi Foundation.”
“That is why I have been rallying Kenyans to come together
and help him raise funds for his cancer treatment,” Omondi shared during a TV
interview.
Omondi revealed that he had been following Kitiki’s journey
closely after social media users persistently tagged him in posts appealing for
help.
“I had been following his story, and I noticed that people
on social media were constantly tagging me in posts where Sam was asking for
help and requesting my intervention,” he said.
The turning point came when Kitiki penned an emotional
letter detailing his struggles, admitting he was on the verge of giving up
after losing most of his clients despite his passion for barbering.
“On that post, more than 390 people commented while tagging
me, urging me to rally support for him.”
“The letter touched many people because he said he was
giving up, noting that he no longer had clients despite his deep love for
barbering,” Omondi recalled.
To offer meaningful support, Omondi devised a platform where
Kitiki could continue practising his craft while raising funds.
The initiative was slated for Sunday, January 25th,
2026, at Uhuru Park, with volunteer barbers handling general
services.
“However, because he cannot shave many people on his own, I
asked other barbers and salonists to volunteer and come through, and many of
them have agreed.”
“As for Sam himself, he will be at the VIP dais, and anyone who specifically wants him to shave them will pay Ksh30,000,” Omondi said.

