CLUB MADNESS! See how this cheeky Slay Queens turned heads in a Nairobi club with their crazy antics! Are they LESBIANS?? (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 10, 2026 - A viral video from a popular
Nairobi entertainment spot has got social media talking after two daring ladies
stole the spotlight with their wild dance moves.
In the clip, the pair are seen getting down on
the dance floor, leaving fellow revelers both amused and entertained.
Their chemistry has sparked mixed reactions
online.
While some netizens brushed it off it as two
friends having a good time, others speculated that the sizzling energy between
them hinted at something deeper than just ‘besties’
Interestingly, such bold displays are becoming
increasingly common in Nairobi’s nightlife scene.
Watch the video>>>
pic.twitter.com/tyBi36VYLc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 11, 2026
