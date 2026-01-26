Citizen TV host, JEFF KOINANGE, involved in a hit and run accident in Westlands while reportedly drunk - Claims of a police cover-up emerge







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Veteran TV journalist and Citizen TV host, Jeff Koinange, is at the centre of controversy following reports circulating online alleging his involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Westlands, Nairobi.

Jeff was reportedly driving his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon when he knocked down a boda boda rider and fled the scene.

It is believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Police officers are attempting to cover up the incident after it was reported.

A concerned Kenyan took to X to demand justice for the rider, accusing police officers of shielding Jeff from arrest.

“Jeff Koinange of Citizen TV has just hit a Boda Boda guy at Westlands and ran away. The police are trying to cover up the incident,” she tweeted.

Away from his decorated media career, Jeff has been struggling with alcoholism.





The Kenyan DAILY POST