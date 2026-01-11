Cheating husband gets played by his wife and side chic in a twisted love triangle - See screenshot that has stunned netizens! (OGOPA WANAWAKE!)







Sunday, January 11, 2025 - A leaked WhatsApp exchange showing a wife and her husband’s side chic teaming up to outmaneuver the very man they are sharing has stunned netizens.

In the jaw-dropping conversation, the wife confesses, “Cheki nataka kuenda kuona my boyfriend… and my husband amekwama kwa nyumba,” revealing her own affair while plotting his exit.

Noticing her husband’s odd behavior, she asks, “Kwani leo hakuji huko kwako?” - prompting the side chic to explain, “Tulikosana jana jioni… akafikiria labda niko na mwanaume mwingine.”

The wife then makes a bold request: “Hurumia boychild ushike simu yake. Halafu invite him akuje huko aki. Mimi nataka kutoka aki,” essentially asking the mistress to distract the husband so that she can sneak out to meet her boyfriend.

Their coordination is surgical, with the wife confirming, “Saa tisa nitakuwa kwa nyumba,” to ensure her rendezvous goes uninterrupted.

This viral chat has netizens stunned, amused, and divided - proof that sometimes players can be beaten at their own game.





