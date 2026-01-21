CCTV footage shows the chilling moment a rogue cop fatally shot Nyeri businessman at point blank range (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - CCTV footage has surfaced online capturing the chilling moment a Nyeri businessman was shot dead at close range by a police officer in Karatina town.

The deceased, identified as George Gathu, was at his car wash late at night when a dispute with a former employee turned fatal.

Reports indicate that a mechanic had allegedly duplicated a key to one of Gathu’s vehicles, sparking the confrontation.

According to the footage, Gathu was engaged in a heated exchange demanding the return of the key.

The argument soon escalated, drawing the attention of two police officers on patrol.

At around 11:10 p.m., the situation intensified as one of the officers, Police Constable Peter Mwangi, was seen physically assaulting Gathu.

The video further shows Mwangi pointing his firearm at Gathu in a taunting manner before striking him on the thighs.

As tensions rose, Gathu attempted to disengage and walk away.

The officers followed, exchanging words, before one fired a close‑range shot that struck Gathu behind the ear.

He collapsed instantly as the officers stood nearby.

The incident comes just days after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched investigations into another fatal shooting - that of 14‑year‑old Dennis Ringa Swaleh in Utange, Mombasa County.

In a statement, IPOA Chairperson, Ahmed Issack Hassan, confirmed the probe is at an advanced stage.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST