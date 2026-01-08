BUSTED!! Bomet University student clashes with Lecturer after being found with “Mwakenya” during exams (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - There was drama at Bomet University after a student was caught with unauthorized exam material, commonly referred to as “mwakenya,” during an examination.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a no-nonsense female lecturer is seen confronting the student inside the exam room before ordering her to leave.

“Can you go away?” the lecturer is heard telling the student as other candidates watch in shock.

However, the visibly defiant student refuses to comply with the instructions, leading to a heated exchange that nearly escalates into a physical confrontation before intervention.

Watch the video.

Daughter of Agrippina was caught red-handed consulting offline ChatGPT popularly know as Mwakenya during a cat exam. In an attempt to clear evidence kwa kalataas, the Yakuza almost greeted the lecturer in a manner that wouldn't please the Senate. Mwakenya was about to be… pic.twitter.com/UHwANunCxe — George T. Diano (@georgediano) January 8, 2026

