"Ati Nimesota na Range Rover Vogue ya 18 million," - Socialite VERA SIDIKA laughs off 'broke' rumours, flaunts mansion and luxury lifestyle

Monday, January 05,
2025 - Kenyan socialite and influencer, Vera Sidika, has once again clapped
back at persistent rumours questioning her finances, firmly denying claims that
she has fallen on hard times.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, January 5th,
2026, Sidika addressed gossip suggesting that she had moved out of her lavish
mansion and was now renting a modest apartment in Kileleshwa.
“Kenyans, hamchokiii. You just repeat the same fake rumour
every year, hamma jipya?” she wrote.
Using humour to highlight the absurdity of the speculation,
Sidika even joked about a rumour claiming that she “now has a tail.”
In screenshots shared online, a follower asked about reports
that she had rented an apartment.
Sidika responded by referencing her luxury car: “Ati
Nimesota na Range Rover Vogue ya 18 million with my full names kwa logbook?”
“Ata sita rent apartment. Nita lala kwa gari tu.”
She clarified that she actively lives in two properties -
her main mansion and an apartment in Kileleshwa, which she described as her
chill spot and mancave.
“Yaaani, till now, people don’t know I actively live in 2
places… If you see me at my apartment, it doesn’t mean I don’t have a mansion,”
she added.
Sidika dismissed long‑standing claims of a financial
downfall.
“Hii downfall mumeiombea for 13 years now… It can NEVER
happen. Not even in a million years.”
“God doesn’t come from your village,” she declared.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
