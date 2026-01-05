"Ati Nimesota na Range Rover Vogue ya 18 million," - Socialite VERA SIDIKA laughs off 'broke' rumours, flaunts mansion and luxury lifestyle







Monday, January 05, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and influencer, Vera Sidika, has once again clapped back at persistent rumours questioning her finances, firmly denying claims that she has fallen on hard times.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, January 5th, 2026, Sidika addressed gossip suggesting that she had moved out of her lavish mansion and was now renting a modest apartment in Kileleshwa.

“Kenyans, hamchokiii. You just repeat the same fake rumour every year, hamma jipya?” she wrote.

Using humour to highlight the absurdity of the speculation, Sidika even joked about a rumour claiming that she “now has a tail.”

In screenshots shared online, a follower asked about reports that she had rented an apartment.

Sidika responded by referencing her luxury car: “Ati Nimesota na Range Rover Vogue ya 18 million with my full names kwa logbook?”

“Ata sita rent apartment. Nita lala kwa gari tu.”

She clarified that she actively lives in two properties - her main mansion and an apartment in Kileleshwa, which she described as her chill spot and mancave.

“Yaaani, till now, people don’t know I actively live in 2 places… If you see me at my apartment, it doesn’t mean I don’t have a mansion,” she added.

Sidika dismissed long‑standing claims of a financial downfall.

“Hii downfall mumeiombea for 13 years now… It can NEVER happen. Not even in a million years.”

“God doesn’t come from your village,” she declared.





The Kenyan DAILY POST