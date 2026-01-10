“Anaomba Kasusu” - Reverend JAMLECK MUIRURI of ACK Church Kingeero transferred for preying on female congregants- Audio leaks and exposes him badly







Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Reverend Jamleck Muiruri, formerly serving at ACK Church Kingeero, is at the centre of controversy following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving female congregants.

The claims were made by social media personality, Shiko Wa Oakland, who alleged that the cleric had been sending inappropriate requests to some female church members, including asking for “funny” photos and allegedly making suggestive advances.

According to the allegations circulating online, one woman who was said to be close to the reverend secretly recorded a voice note, which later leaked on social media.

Following complaints reportedly raised by some members of the congregation, Reverend Muiruri was transferred from the parish where he had been serving.

The matter has continued to trend on social media, reigniting debate around clergy accountability and appropriate conduct within religious institutions.

