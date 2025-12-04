Comedian OGA OBINNA stuns netizens after revealing Ksh 45,000 daughters’ salon bill – “Kids are expensive”

Thursday, December 04, 2025 - Comedian and media personality, Oga Obinna, has stirred conversation online after revealing that he spent a staggering Ksh 45,000 on his daughters’ recent salon appointment.
Speaking in an interview with content creator, Flossy
Trukid, Obinna candidly described children as “expensive”, noting that the
rising cost of parenting continues to weigh heavily on families.
He narrated how the incident unfolded over the weekend when
his daughters returned from the salon with a bill that left him shocked.
“Kids are expensive, over the weekend wameninyorosha na
bill hapa hivi, the budget ya nywele wamesukwa hapa juzi up to 45,000,” he
said, emphasizing how routine activities can quickly escalate into significant
expenses.
Obinna explained that modern parents face mounting financial
pressure, with grooming, shopping, school requirements, and leisure outings
often stretching budgets beyond expectation.
He also pointed out that societal expectations play a role,
as parents feel compelled to ensure their children look presentable and
confident, sometimes at a steep cost.
His remarks sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans
sympathized, linking his experience to the high cost of living.
“Yani mshahara yangu ya mwezi mzima wueeeeh,” one fan
commented.
However, others questioned the necessity of spending such an
amount on a salon visit, while many shared their own stories of rising
childcare expenses.
